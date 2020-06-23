Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1614 E Yesler Way Available 02/01/19 One of a Kind End Unit Townhome in Ideal Location! - Welcome home to this beautiful, mixed-use modern townhouse! This four story property offers commercial space on the lower level and a spacious residence in the three levels above. Run your small business off a bustling commercial avenue and retire to your expansive private home, just a staircase away. With a built in loft and full bathroom, the lower floor can be used for additional living space.



This home is situated near everything Seattle has to offer, amidst tree lined streets and parks, yet centrally located to everything Seattle. Light abounds in this airy open concept modern floor plan. Gorgeous finishes throughout, walls of windows and highly sophisticated appliances. The gourmet kitchen is fit for even the most discerning chef, boasting an electric oven with gas range, convection oven microwave, and refrigerator with adjustable water temperature dispenser. The large master bedroom has huge sliders that lead to the private deck with Mount Rainier views, huge jacuzzi tub and shower with marble stone surround and glass enclosure and door. Two large bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor. Efficient radiant heating and black out curtains for the warm months. This home is truly a one of a kind, so don't miss your opportunity to be able to live in the heart of Seattle.



Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.



(RLNE3239086)