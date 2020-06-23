All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1614 E Yesler Way

1614 East Yesler Way · No Longer Available
Location

1614 East Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1614 E Yesler Way Available 02/01/19 One of a Kind End Unit Townhome in Ideal Location! - Welcome home to this beautiful, mixed-use modern townhouse! This four story property offers commercial space on the lower level and a spacious residence in the three levels above. Run your small business off a bustling commercial avenue and retire to your expansive private home, just a staircase away. With a built in loft and full bathroom, the lower floor can be used for additional living space.

This home is situated near everything Seattle has to offer, amidst tree lined streets and parks, yet centrally located to everything Seattle. Light abounds in this airy open concept modern floor plan. Gorgeous finishes throughout, walls of windows and highly sophisticated appliances. The gourmet kitchen is fit for even the most discerning chef, boasting an electric oven with gas range, convection oven microwave, and refrigerator with adjustable water temperature dispenser. The large master bedroom has huge sliders that lead to the private deck with Mount Rainier views, huge jacuzzi tub and shower with marble stone surround and glass enclosure and door. Two large bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor. Efficient radiant heating and black out curtains for the warm months. This home is truly a one of a kind, so don't miss your opportunity to be able to live in the heart of Seattle.

Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

(RLNE3239086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 E Yesler Way have any available units?
1614 E Yesler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 E Yesler Way have?
Some of 1614 E Yesler Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 E Yesler Way currently offering any rent specials?
1614 E Yesler Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 E Yesler Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 E Yesler Way is pet friendly.
Does 1614 E Yesler Way offer parking?
Yes, 1614 E Yesler Way does offer parking.
Does 1614 E Yesler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 E Yesler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 E Yesler Way have a pool?
No, 1614 E Yesler Way does not have a pool.
Does 1614 E Yesler Way have accessible units?
No, 1614 E Yesler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 E Yesler Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 E Yesler Way does not have units with dishwashers.
