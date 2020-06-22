1611 S Weller St

Amenities
This studio-type apartment is located in the Atlantic neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a six-minute walk from the First Hill Streetcar at the S Jackson St & 12th Ave S stop. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as a walkers and riders paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot, and public transportation is world-class. The property boasts easy access to downtown Seattle as it is a seventeen-minute bus ride or a twenty-six-minute walk away. It is also conveniently situated within a ten-minute walking distance from nearby restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, and shops. Inside, the apartment boasts full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops and backsplash, rich hardwood flooring, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Walk score: 90
Transit score: 90
Nearby parks:
Pratt Park, Sturgus Park and Lewis Park
Nearby Schools:
Garfield High School - 0.69 miles, 8/10
Thurgood Marshall Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10
Beacon Hill Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 6/10
Washington Middle School - 0.33 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
630 - 0.1 miles
7 - 0.1 miles
106 - 0.1 miles
9 - 0.1 miles
