All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1611 S Weller St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1611 S Weller St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1611 S Weller St

1611 S Weller St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1611 S Weller St, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
gym
playground
internet access
This studio-type apartment is located in the Atlantic neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a six-minute walk from the First Hill Streetcar at the S Jackson St & 12th Ave S stop. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as a walkers and riders paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot, and public transportation is world-class. The property boasts easy access to downtown Seattle as it is a seventeen-minute bus ride or a twenty-six-minute walk away. It is also conveniently situated within a ten-minute walking distance from nearby restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, and shops. Inside, the apartment boasts full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops and backsplash, rich hardwood flooring, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Walk score: 90
Transit score: 90

Nearby parks:
Pratt Park, Sturgus Park and Lewis Park

Nearby Schools:
Garfield High School - 0.69 miles, 8/10
Thurgood Marshall Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10
Beacon Hill Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 6/10
Washington Middle School - 0.33 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
630 - 0.1 miles
7 - 0.1 miles
106 - 0.1 miles
9 - 0.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4521729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 S Weller St have any available units?
1611 S Weller St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 S Weller St have?
Some of 1611 S Weller St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 S Weller St currently offering any rent specials?
1611 S Weller St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 S Weller St pet-friendly?
No, 1611 S Weller St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1611 S Weller St offer parking?
No, 1611 S Weller St does not offer parking.
Does 1611 S Weller St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 S Weller St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 S Weller St have a pool?
No, 1611 S Weller St does not have a pool.
Does 1611 S Weller St have accessible units?
No, 1611 S Weller St does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 S Weller St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 S Weller St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3
Seattle, WA 98118
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University