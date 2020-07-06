1601 Taylor Ave N #302

Amenities

Spacious Queen Anne Condo - Stunning Queen Anne 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo



Available April 1st, 2020! FLEXIBLE lease terms from 6 12+ months.



Entry opens up to a bright, welcoming hallway with beautiful hardwood floors from wall to wall. Enjoy an open floor plan of 581 sq ft with a generous sized bedroom. This Queen Anne condo is a rare find! Not only is there a lot of open floor space there are multiple closets for extra storage as well as a private storage unit with keys.



The kitchen contains new updates with beautiful granite and white tile backsplash that compliments the new stainless-steel appliances while the island in the kitchen allows for additional storage space and surface area to cook. Access through the main hallway across from the bedroom, the beautiful remodeled bathroom contains a gorgeous mirror and vessel sink as well as an all-in-one washer/dryer.



Step outside on the East facing deck for a view of Downtown Seattle, this deck is big enough for a small patio set to relax outside during the warm summer months. Not only does this unit include a full patio, there is also a parking spot included off Taylor Ave so no need to worry about a street parking although there is an abundance of spots for guests. Walking distance from South Lake Union with a walk score of 73/100 and transit score of 71/100, this condo is perfect for one seeing urban living.



Move-In Details:



-First Month: $1,795

-Security Deposit: $1,750

-Flexible lease terms from 6 - 12 months+

-W/S/G included

-Refundable Pet Fee: $500

-Pets allowed on case by case basis



Please contact Natalie -- natalie "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com or call 206-280-4267 for showings by appointment only.



