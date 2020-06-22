All apartments in Seattle
1600 43rd Ave. E., #312
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1600 43rd Ave. E., #312

1600 43rd Avenue East · (206) 954-4575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 Available 07/08/20 Madison Park Studio ~ Lakeview Lanai Condominiums - Available July 8th! Charming studio condo, fully remodeled, can be furnished or unfurnished in lovely Madison Park at the waterfront Lakeview Lanai Condominiums! This light filled 425 sq. ft. condo has gorgeous views of Mt. Rainier and Lake Washington and the private swimming pool from your private deck! Great natural light. Fully updated kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops and skylight. Bathroom is all updated and has a beautiful walk in shower. Murphy bed with a full-size mattress included. This unit can come fully furnished with sofa and leather chair, desk and two counter barstools. Enjoy private dock access along with storage for your kayak, canoe or paddle board in the basement! Laundry room located in the building with coin operated washers and dryers. One highly coveted and dedicated off street parking spot included in rent. You pay just $100 a month for ALL utilities, including water, sewer, garbage, electricity, cable and Wi-Fi! Walk to great beaches (Madison Park Beach), run or bike to the Arboretum; eat at wonderful restaurants (Cactus!); fabulous bakery (Madison Park Bakery), coffee shops (Starbucks), grocery store (Bert's Red Apple) and the famous Madison Park Hardware Store that has everything you could ever need! Excellent public transportation, easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU and University of Washington; Microsoft Connector close by. Terrific waterfront location in Madison Park, one of Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods. I-5 and Hwy 520 are just minutes away. No pets and no smoking, thank you.

For more information or a private showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.

#forrentseattle #avenueoneresidential #madisonparkrentals #lakeviewlanairentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 have any available units?
1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 have?
Some of 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 pet-friendly?
No, 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 does offer parking.
Does 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 have a pool?
Yes, 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 has a pool.
Does 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 have accessible units?
No, 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 does not have units with dishwashers.
