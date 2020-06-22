Amenities

1600 43rd Ave. E., #312 Available 07/08/20 Madison Park Studio ~ Lakeview Lanai Condominiums - Available July 8th! Charming studio condo, fully remodeled, can be furnished or unfurnished in lovely Madison Park at the waterfront Lakeview Lanai Condominiums! This light filled 425 sq. ft. condo has gorgeous views of Mt. Rainier and Lake Washington and the private swimming pool from your private deck! Great natural light. Fully updated kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops and skylight. Bathroom is all updated and has a beautiful walk in shower. Murphy bed with a full-size mattress included. This unit can come fully furnished with sofa and leather chair, desk and two counter barstools. Enjoy private dock access along with storage for your kayak, canoe or paddle board in the basement! Laundry room located in the building with coin operated washers and dryers. One highly coveted and dedicated off street parking spot included in rent. You pay just $100 a month for ALL utilities, including water, sewer, garbage, electricity, cable and Wi-Fi! Walk to great beaches (Madison Park Beach), run or bike to the Arboretum; eat at wonderful restaurants (Cactus!); fabulous bakery (Madison Park Bakery), coffee shops (Starbucks), grocery store (Bert's Red Apple) and the famous Madison Park Hardware Store that has everything you could ever need! Excellent public transportation, easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU and University of Washington; Microsoft Connector close by. Terrific waterfront location in Madison Park, one of Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods. I-5 and Hwy 520 are just minutes away. No pets and no smoking, thank you.



