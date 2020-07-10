All apartments in Seattle
1531 35th Ave
1531 35th Ave

1531 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1531 35th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1531 35th Ave Available 06/19/20 Live in Lovely Madrona - Located In the lovely Madrona neighborhood, welcome home where you will enjoy spending time with family and friends. Live in luxury with this meticulously remodeled home. Featuring a functional floor plan with exceptional natural light, beautiful solid hardwoods. A gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry, lots of storage, and high-end stainless appliances including Bertizoni and Kitchen Aid. Every chefs dream!

Expand your living space in the summer while you enjoy time on your deck with a peekaboo view of Lake Washington.

This stylish home was originally built in 1948 and meticulously remodeled with high-end modern elements, a true masterpiece! Radiant heat and two gas fireplaces keep you toasty in the winter, and air conditioning to keep you cool in the summer. This home is a 4-star Built Green home which allows for 20% energy use improvement above the current WA state code.

From the moment you step inside, you are greeted with warmth and style. The main floor offers an open concept living area with an inviting gas fireplace, lovely dining room, and kitchen, large windows to see the world outside and let the light shine in. The master ensuite with dual sinks and bath; a small bedroom, and a powder room are all located on this floor.

Downstairs you have plenty of space to spread out, with a large family room, gas fireplace, large windows, two bedrooms, a full bath, and nook for an office. The laundry room is also on this level, two exterior doors to the outside side and the garage.

This home is a unique blend of space, privacy, and luxury and will not stay on the market long.

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- First/Last/Deposit required.
- The Security Deposit and last months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to 6 months)
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- We do not accept applications until the home has been viewed.
-Tenants are responsible for all yard care and maintenance to include weeding, watering, mowing, and light trimming. Owners have spent a lot of money in the yard and want it to be maintained in the current condition.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- We prefer no pets. But may consider one pet on a case by case basis with an additional $50/month pet rent and pet screening at mapleleafmgt.petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

#Madrona
#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#House
#MadronaRental
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

(RLNE5812567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 35th Ave have any available units?
1531 35th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 35th Ave have?
Some of 1531 35th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1531 35th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 35th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 35th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1531 35th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1531 35th Ave offers parking.
Does 1531 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 35th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 35th Ave have a pool?
No, 1531 35th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1531 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1531 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 35th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

