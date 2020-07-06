All apartments in Seattle
1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307

1515 East Yesler Way · No Longer Available
Location

1515 East Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98122
Atlantic

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Large Update 3bd 2bath Condo in 55+ housing Condo Community! - Great opportunity to rent one of the few 3 bedroom units in the Midori Condo. This 55+ community is centrally located near Downtown, International District & 1st Hill. Open floor plan w/ large kitchen w/ an island, living room w/ A/C and outdoor access and master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and tub. Beautifully maintained building with a common, secure garage w/ 2 assigned parking spaces, community room which is great for parties or meetings & close to I5, I90 & the new trolley. Close to Capitol Hill, Downtown and First Hill Districts.

(RLNE5536406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 have any available units?
1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 have?
Some of 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 currently offering any rent specials?
1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 is pet friendly.
Does 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 offer parking?
Yes, 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 offers parking.
Does 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 have a pool?
No, 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 does not have a pool.
Does 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 have accessible units?
No, 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307 does not have units with dishwashers.

