1515 E Yesler Way Apt 307

Large Update 3bd 2bath Condo in 55+ housing Condo Community! - Great opportunity to rent one of the few 3 bedroom units in the Midori Condo. This 55+ community is centrally located near Downtown, International District & 1st Hill. Open floor plan w/ large kitchen w/ an island, living room w/ A/C and outdoor access and master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and tub. Beautifully maintained building with a common, secure garage w/ 2 assigned parking spaces, community room which is great for parties or meetings & close to I5, I90 & the new trolley. Close to Capitol Hill, Downtown and First Hill Districts.
