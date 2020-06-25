All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

1511 Cherrylane Avenue South

1511 Cherrylane Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Cherrylane Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1511 Cherrylane Avenue South Available 09/07/19 Beacon Hill Townhouse - Available September 7th! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome.
Enjoy high vaulted ceilings, with a fireplace to cozy up to in the colder months. Water, sewer, garbage included in rent! One car garage plus small fenced back patio and main floor deck/balcony for relaxing and entertaining. Great restaurants and coffee shops all close by. Quick and easy access to I-5, downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Swedish Hospital and UW by bus or car. Close to Beacon Hill Light Rail Station. Microsoft Connector close by.
Pet friendly with maximum of 2 and deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-465-7594 or netanya@avenueoneresidential.com

#AvenueOneResidential #BeaconHillRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector

(RLNE4962620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South have any available units?
1511 Cherrylane Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South have?
Some of 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Cherrylane Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South offers parking.
Does 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Cherrylane Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
