1511 Cherrylane Avenue South Available 09/07/19 Beacon Hill Townhouse - Available September 7th! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome.

Enjoy high vaulted ceilings, with a fireplace to cozy up to in the colder months. Water, sewer, garbage included in rent! One car garage plus small fenced back patio and main floor deck/balcony for relaxing and entertaining. Great restaurants and coffee shops all close by. Quick and easy access to I-5, downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Swedish Hospital and UW by bus or car. Close to Beacon Hill Light Rail Station. Microsoft Connector close by.

Pet friendly with maximum of 2 and deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-465-7594 or netanya@avenueoneresidential.com



