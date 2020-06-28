All apartments in Seattle
1437 1/2 NW 65th St.

1437 1/2 NW 65th St · No Longer Available
Location

1437 1/2 NW 65th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This one bedroom/one bath makes the most of the square footage, featuring a galley-style kitchen, a small dinette area, and extra closet storage. Pergo wood flooring throughout. Large bedroom. One small storage cabinet included with rent. (Unit square footage is approximate)
Vintage 6 unit building in Ballard. Building features include an onsite coin-operated laundry. Located across the street from Ballard High School and an easy distance to the heart of Ballard's shopping, Metro bus stops, coffee, dining, and the award winning Ballard Farmers Market held every Sunday.

100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Off-street parking available. Please see the leasing office for further details. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday-Friday 9am-5:30pm, Sat & Sun 10am-5:30pm.

Leasing office closed on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. have any available units?
1437 1/2 NW 65th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. have?
Some of 1437 1/2 NW 65th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1437 1/2 NW 65th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. offers parking.
Does 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. have a pool?
No, 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. have accessible units?
No, 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 1/2 NW 65th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

