1437 1/2 NW 65th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This one bedroom/one bath makes the most of the square footage, featuring a galley-style kitchen, a small dinette area, and extra closet storage. Pergo wood flooring throughout. Large bedroom. One small storage cabinet included with rent. (Unit square footage is approximate)

Vintage 6 unit building in Ballard. Building features include an onsite coin-operated laundry. Located across the street from Ballard High School and an easy distance to the heart of Ballard's shopping, Metro bus stops, coffee, dining, and the award winning Ballard Farmers Market held every Sunday.



100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Off-street parking available. Please see the leasing office for further details. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday-Friday 9am-5:30pm, Sat & Sun 10am-5:30pm.



Leasing office closed on Tuesday & Wednesday.



Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411