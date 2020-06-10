All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

1419 Bigelow Ave N

1419 Bigelow Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Bigelow Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1419 Bigelow Ave N Available 06/20/19 Exquisite Queen Anne Craftsman Home - Built in 1913, this stunning home boasts 2680 square feet of spacious living and is available June 20th.

First floor features open layout with beautiful hardwood floors and large windows that have an eastern view of the Cascade range and Eastlake, with partial views of the city and Space Needle.

Kitchen has been updated to include convection stove top and ample storage space. This room leads directly out to large patio deck and yard, making it perfect for entertaining.

One bedroom and bathroom sit on the main floor with three additional bedrooms upstairs. Master bath is also situated on second floor, which features heated flooring, separate soaking tub, and heated towel racks.

Home is perfectly situated at the top of Queen Anne, making it easily accessible to restaurants, shopping, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Other property amenities:
Multiple skylights throughout home
Brand new gas furnace and gas fireplace
Attached single car garage
New high efficiency washer/dryer

Dogs are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.

12 month lease is preferred. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Move-in fees:
First month: $5500
Security deposit: $5500 (less application fees)

Home is currently owner-occupied, please do not disturb. Please call/text Jenna to schedule a viewing at 949.292.3858.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4040595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Bigelow Ave N have any available units?
1419 Bigelow Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Bigelow Ave N have?
Some of 1419 Bigelow Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Bigelow Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Bigelow Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Bigelow Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Bigelow Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Bigelow Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Bigelow Ave N offers parking.
Does 1419 Bigelow Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 Bigelow Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Bigelow Ave N have a pool?
No, 1419 Bigelow Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Bigelow Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1419 Bigelow Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Bigelow Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Bigelow Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
