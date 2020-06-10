Amenities

1419 Bigelow Ave N Available 06/20/19 Exquisite Queen Anne Craftsman Home - Built in 1913, this stunning home boasts 2680 square feet of spacious living and is available June 20th.



First floor features open layout with beautiful hardwood floors and large windows that have an eastern view of the Cascade range and Eastlake, with partial views of the city and Space Needle.



Kitchen has been updated to include convection stove top and ample storage space. This room leads directly out to large patio deck and yard, making it perfect for entertaining.



One bedroom and bathroom sit on the main floor with three additional bedrooms upstairs. Master bath is also situated on second floor, which features heated flooring, separate soaking tub, and heated towel racks.



Home is perfectly situated at the top of Queen Anne, making it easily accessible to restaurants, shopping, and surrounding neighborhoods.



Other property amenities:

Multiple skylights throughout home

Brand new gas furnace and gas fireplace

Attached single car garage

New high efficiency washer/dryer



Dogs are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.



12 month lease is preferred. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Move-in fees:

First month: $5500

Security deposit: $5500 (less application fees)



Home is currently owner-occupied, please do not disturb. Please call/text Jenna to schedule a viewing at 949.292.3858.



(RLNE4040595)