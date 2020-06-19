All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1411 NW 54th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1411 NW 54th St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

1411 NW 54th St

1411 Northwest 54th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1411 Northwest 54th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Ballard 1 studio in a 4-plex - Property Id: 124326

Recently painted interior, full bathroom (tub/shower), gas cooking, and heating, in a four-plex. Recently updated carpet in bedroom/living room. The bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom/living room are all in separate rooms. High ceilings with storage above closets for a non-claustrophobic feel. The unit will be available July 1st, 2019.
There is a separate laundry room. Utilities are divided. 12 month minimum, no pets, non-smokers. Close to bus lines, and shopping. Addr.: 1411 N.W. 54th St. Sea., WA 98107. All 3 studios are very similar- slightly differently configured. Best to drive by and check out the neighborhood 1st to make sure it is to your liking before scheduling an appointment.
The studio is available July 1st. $1150.. Pictures available on Craigslist.
To see the interior, call 206 947-44 six, seven. Blessings
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124326p
Property Id 124326

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5052890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 NW 54th St have any available units?
1411 NW 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 NW 54th St have?
Some of 1411 NW 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 NW 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
1411 NW 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 NW 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 1411 NW 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1411 NW 54th St offer parking?
No, 1411 NW 54th St does not offer parking.
Does 1411 NW 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 NW 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 NW 54th St have a pool?
No, 1411 NW 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 1411 NW 54th St have accessible units?
No, 1411 NW 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 NW 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 NW 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zig Apartments
550 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University