1411 NW 54th St

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ballard 1 studio in a 4-plex - Property Id: 124326



Recently painted interior, full bathroom (tub/shower), gas cooking, and heating, in a four-plex. Recently updated carpet in bedroom/living room. The bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom/living room are all in separate rooms. High ceilings with storage above closets for a non-claustrophobic feel. The unit will be available July 1st, 2019.

There is a separate laundry room. Utilities are divided. 12 month minimum, no pets, non-smokers. Close to bus lines, and shopping. Addr.: 1411 N.W. 54th St. Sea., WA 98107. All 3 studios are very similar- slightly differently configured. Best to drive by and check out the neighborhood 1st to make sure it is to your liking before scheduling an appointment.

The studio is available July 1st. $1150.. Pictures available on Craigslist.

To see the interior, call 206 947-44 six, seven. Blessings

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124326p

No Pets Allowed



