13917 4th Ave NE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

13917 4th Ave NE

13917 4th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13917 4th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Haller Lake

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a6813a0dd ---- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0k0Av366og To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/1a6813a0dd Spacious home with two living rooms. Huge garage, park your cars and have storage. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms, kitchen with eating area and dining room. Walk out to the backyard. Downstairs has laundry, 4th bedroom and another living area. Tenants are responsible to maintain landscaping and pay for utilities. We require 1st month\'s rent, deposits and last month\'s rent upon lease signing (options available) HeatingFuels: Electric HeatingSystems: Baseboard Num parking spaces: 4 RoofTypes: Composition ViewTypes: City, Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13917 4th Ave NE have any available units?
13917 4th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 13917 4th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13917 4th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13917 4th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 13917 4th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13917 4th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13917 4th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13917 4th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13917 4th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13917 4th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13917 4th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13917 4th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13917 4th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13917 4th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13917 4th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13917 4th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13917 4th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
