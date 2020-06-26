13917 4th Ave NE

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a6813a0dd ---- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0k0Av366og To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/1a6813a0dd Spacious home with two living rooms. Huge garage, park your cars and have storage. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms, kitchen with eating area and dining room. Walk out to the backyard. Downstairs has laundry, 4th bedroom and another living area. Tenants are responsible to maintain landscaping and pay for utilities. We require 1st month\'s rent, deposits and last month\'s rent upon lease signing (options available) HeatingFuels: Electric HeatingSystems: Baseboard Num parking spaces: 4 RoofTypes: Composition ViewTypes: City, Territorial