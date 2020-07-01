13717 Linden Ave. North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Perfect North Seattle Location: right on the Interurban Trail; about equidistant between North Seattle College and Shoreline Community College; 1.5 mi. to Central Market; and very convenient to rapid transit and other shopping, as well as Bitter Lake Community Center and Park. On site manager, secure entry and mailbox. Building offers common area meeting space, exercise room, and outdoor yard & barbecue area. Exterior newly refurbished. Please contact via email (fastest response). Small pet? Let's discuss! This apartment is family owned and managed. No management company to contend with. This apartment 'in the trees' faces the back, away from street views and noise. Enjoy your deck and lovely park-like views from your windows. Nice updates throughout, in-unit W/D and fireplace. Your reserved parking spot is in the secure garage and the elevator takes you to your second floor home w/o you getting into the weather. Wall-to-wall carpeting and newer paint & fixtures throughout. Rent includes secure parking, cable ready, and W/S/G. You pay credit check, $150 move-in fee, and electric utility. One month deposit may be financed over six months.



Terms: One Year plus Optional Renewal