Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
13717 Linden Ave. North
Last updated December 20 2019 at 5:20 PM

13717 Linden Ave. North

13717 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13717 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Perfect North Seattle Location: right on the Interurban Trail; about equidistant between North Seattle College and Shoreline Community College; 1.5 mi. to Central Market; and very convenient to rapid transit and other shopping, as well as Bitter Lake Community Center and Park. On site manager, secure entry and mailbox. Building offers common area meeting space, exercise room, and outdoor yard & barbecue area. Exterior newly refurbished. Please contact via email (fastest response). Small pet? Let's discuss! This apartment is family owned and managed. No management company to contend with. This apartment 'in the trees' faces the back, away from street views and noise. Enjoy your deck and lovely park-like views from your windows. Nice updates throughout, in-unit W/D and fireplace. Your reserved parking spot is in the secure garage and the elevator takes you to your second floor home w/o you getting into the weather. Wall-to-wall carpeting and newer paint & fixtures throughout. Rent includes secure parking, cable ready, and W/S/G. You pay credit check, $150 move-in fee, and electric utility. One month deposit may be financed over six months.

Terms: One Year plus Optional Renewal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13717 Linden Ave. North have any available units?
13717 Linden Ave. North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13717 Linden Ave. North have?
Some of 13717 Linden Ave. North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13717 Linden Ave. North currently offering any rent specials?
13717 Linden Ave. North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13717 Linden Ave. North pet-friendly?
Yes, 13717 Linden Ave. North is pet friendly.
Does 13717 Linden Ave. North offer parking?
Yes, 13717 Linden Ave. North offers parking.
Does 13717 Linden Ave. North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13717 Linden Ave. North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13717 Linden Ave. North have a pool?
No, 13717 Linden Ave. North does not have a pool.
Does 13717 Linden Ave. North have accessible units?
No, 13717 Linden Ave. North does not have accessible units.
Does 13717 Linden Ave. North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13717 Linden Ave. North has units with dishwashers.

