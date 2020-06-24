13505 17th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Jackson Park Home - Available Now! Enjoy coming home to this spacious home on a corner lot. The main floor features, a large living room, two nice size bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with a breakfast nook and a rec/bonus room. Upstairs are two cozy bedrooms with built ins. The utility room has a full size washer/dryer set. A four minute drive to I-5 makes your commute easy. Take a few turns at your neighborhood Jackson Park Golf Course just a couple of blocks from your home. You are just minutes from Northgate shopping and restaurants. One cat or small dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.



