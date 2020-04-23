1343 14th Ave S Unit B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Beautiful 3BD 3.5BA Townhouse with City Views! - Beautiful 3bd/3.5ba townhouse with views of the Seattle Skyline and the Cascade mountains! Open floor plan with upgraded kitchen. Granite counters, stainless appliances and dark cabinets. Plenty of light with the over sized windows. Brand new interior Paint and Carpet. Close to downtown, light rail, buses and shopping. This unit has 2 decks (one of them off the master) as well as a fenced patio area. Available now. Pets on a case by cases basis. Call Chris Toppen for apt 425-765-7888



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5105827)