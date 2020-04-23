All apartments in Seattle
1343 14th Ave S Unit B
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

1343 14th Ave S Unit B

1343 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1343 14th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD 3.5BA Townhouse with City Views! - Beautiful 3bd/3.5ba townhouse with views of the Seattle Skyline and the Cascade mountains! Open floor plan with upgraded kitchen. Granite counters, stainless appliances and dark cabinets. Plenty of light with the over sized windows. Brand new interior Paint and Carpet. Close to downtown, light rail, buses and shopping. This unit has 2 decks (one of them off the master) as well as a fenced patio area. Available now. Pets on a case by cases basis. Call Chris Toppen for apt 425-765-7888

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5105827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 14th Ave S Unit B have any available units?
1343 14th Ave S Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 14th Ave S Unit B have?
Some of 1343 14th Ave S Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 14th Ave S Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1343 14th Ave S Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 14th Ave S Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1343 14th Ave S Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1343 14th Ave S Unit B offer parking?
No, 1343 14th Ave S Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1343 14th Ave S Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 14th Ave S Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 14th Ave S Unit B have a pool?
No, 1343 14th Ave S Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1343 14th Ave S Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1343 14th Ave S Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 14th Ave S Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 14th Ave S Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
