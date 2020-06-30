Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Copy and past this link into your browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/b80c6d5002/1331-n-88th-st-seattle-wa-98103 Available for move in on Jan 3rd, this gem features steel faced appliances, wood floors and stone countertops. residents will enjoy an easy 20 min commute to South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle. Abundant dining and are within walking distance, or just enjoy a stroll around Green Lake. $2369 refundable security deposit. $592.25 refundable deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, current-household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, complaints from neighbors, or late payment of rent may result in denial. Prior bankruptcy, bills in collections, excessive monthly deb service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.