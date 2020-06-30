13306 15th Ave NE

Amenities

3BR/1.5BA Rambler in Jackson Park - Available now. 3BR/1.5BA, 2 car garage rambler in Jackson Park. Complete with full kitchen (with range, refrigerator, dishwasher), washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace and an expansive backyard. Located on a quiet street (due to a private retaining wall) with easy access to shopping, Starbucks and Jackson Park Golf Course and great access I-5 and major bus routes. Terms: 1-year lease; $2,200 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities, including oil heat as well as $25.00 invoicing fee for W/S/G. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.



For more information or to arrange a showing of the property, please call John L. Scott Seattle Northwest at (206) 621-9840 or email Jamie at JamieD@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



No Pets Allowed



