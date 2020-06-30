All apartments in Seattle
13306 15th Ave NE

13306 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13306 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
3BR/1.5BA Rambler in Jackson Park - Available now. 3BR/1.5BA, 2 car garage rambler in Jackson Park. Complete with full kitchen (with range, refrigerator, dishwasher), washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace and an expansive backyard. Located on a quiet street (due to a private retaining wall) with easy access to shopping, Starbucks and Jackson Park Golf Course and great access I-5 and major bus routes. Terms: 1-year lease; $2,200 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities, including oil heat as well as $25.00 invoicing fee for W/S/G. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.

For more information or to arrange a showing of the property, please call John L. Scott Seattle Northwest at (206) 621-9840 or email Jamie at JamieD@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13306 15th Ave NE have any available units?
13306 15th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13306 15th Ave NE have?
Some of 13306 15th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13306 15th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13306 15th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13306 15th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 13306 15th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13306 15th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13306 15th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13306 15th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13306 15th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13306 15th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13306 15th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13306 15th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13306 15th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13306 15th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13306 15th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

