Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13222-bitter-pl-n?p=Company



Wonderful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom Waterfront home with unrivaled views from almost every room! 60 feet of waterfront with private dock! Main level features an open floor plan with a large living room with fireplace, separate formal dining, library/den, a bedroom, full bath, lovely kitchen with all appliances, and a seating area. French doors off kitchen to a lovely deck with a hot tub and gas fireplace. Great for entertaining. Upstairs has a master suite with a remodeled bath with jetted tub and heated floors, 2 additional bedrooms, another full bath, and a laundry room with washer/dryer. The lower level has a completely separate 1 bedroom Mother-in-Law unit great for guests, Au Pair, etc. This can stay completely furnished, has its own kitchen and laundry. Other features include: speaker system throughout house, new roof, security system, new furnace, A/C with Nest control, 1-car garage with new doors, 4 cars easily fit on driveway, street parking, two sets of washer/dryer, and work area. Lovely flat waterfront yard great for games. Enjoy all the wildlife from inside and out!



Terms: 1st, last, and one month's rent deposit. 24-month lease. No smoking. Preferably no pets but may be considered only on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.