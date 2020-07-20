All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 12 2019

13222 Bitter Pl N

13222 Bitter Place North · No Longer Available
Location

13222 Bitter Place North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13222-bitter-pl-n?p=Company

Wonderful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom Waterfront home with unrivaled views from almost every room! 60 feet of waterfront with private dock! Main level features an open floor plan with a large living room with fireplace, separate formal dining, library/den, a bedroom, full bath, lovely kitchen with all appliances, and a seating area. French doors off kitchen to a lovely deck with a hot tub and gas fireplace. Great for entertaining. Upstairs has a master suite with a remodeled bath with jetted tub and heated floors, 2 additional bedrooms, another full bath, and a laundry room with washer/dryer. The lower level has a completely separate 1 bedroom Mother-in-Law unit great for guests, Au Pair, etc. This can stay completely furnished, has its own kitchen and laundry. Other features include: speaker system throughout house, new roof, security system, new furnace, A/C with Nest control, 1-car garage with new doors, 4 cars easily fit on driveway, street parking, two sets of washer/dryer, and work area. Lovely flat waterfront yard great for games. Enjoy all the wildlife from inside and out!

Terms: 1st, last, and one month's rent deposit. 24-month lease. No smoking. Preferably no pets but may be considered only on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

