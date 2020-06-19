1311 12th Ave S #D201

Amenities
Move in Special! Remainder of June Free! * if lease is signed by 6/20/2020. - Fantastic Location! Only 10 minutes to Downtown, 5 min to I-90, I-5, & light rail! This huge 2 bed, 2 bath condo features Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile Floors, & Stainless Appliances. Light & bright living room with wood-burning fireplace. Large master suite and private deck. Quiet community with club house, pool & Jacuzzi for summer parties & barbecues. Secure Building that is completely gated, Underground Parking & Elevator. Tenant will have 1 assigned spot in garage, ample street parking for guests. Pet Friendly!
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2395
PET POLICY: Pets considered. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Water/Sewer/Garbage, Lawn Service, Security Services
SQ FT: 1140
YEAR BUILT: 1985
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Beacon Hill - Harwood Condominiums
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: John Stanford Intl
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Mercer
HIGH SCHOOL: Franklin
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
This property may be subject to foreclosure by lender in the future. If property is foreclosed, the new property owner may either give you a new rental agreement or provide you with a sixty-day notice to vacate the property. If Notice is received by you, according to RCW 61.24.143, you are required to abide by the terms of the Notice.
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
