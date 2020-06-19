1311 12th Ave S #D201

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

Move in Special! Remainder of June Free! * if lease is signed by 6/20/2020. - Fantastic Location! Only 10 minutes to Downtown, 5 min to I-90, I-5, & light rail! This huge 2 bed, 2 bath condo features Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile Floors, & Stainless Appliances. Light & bright living room with wood-burning fireplace. Large master suite and private deck. Quiet community with club house, pool & Jacuzzi for summer parties & barbecues. Secure Building that is completely gated, Underground Parking & Elevator. Tenant will have 1 assigned spot in garage, ample street parking for guests. Pet Friendly!



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2395



PET POLICY: Pets considered. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Water/Sewer/Garbage, Lawn Service, Security Services



SQ FT: 1140



YEAR BUILT: 1985



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Beacon Hill - Harwood Condominiums



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: John Stanford Intl

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Mercer

HIGH SCHOOL: Franklin

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



This property may be subject to foreclosure by lender in the future. If property is foreclosed, the new property owner may either give you a new rental agreement or provide you with a sixty-day notice to vacate the property. If Notice is received by you, according to RCW 61.24.143, you are required to abide by the terms of the Notice.



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



