Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1311 12th Ave S #D201

1311 12th Avenue South · (425) 485-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1311 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1311 12th Ave S #D201 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Move in Special! Remainder of June Free! * if lease is signed by 6/20/2020. - Fantastic Location! Only 10 minutes to Downtown, 5 min to I-90, I-5, & light rail! This huge 2 bed, 2 bath condo features Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile Floors, & Stainless Appliances. Light & bright living room with wood-burning fireplace. Large master suite and private deck. Quiet community with club house, pool & Jacuzzi for summer parties & barbecues. Secure Building that is completely gated, Underground Parking & Elevator. Tenant will have 1 assigned spot in garage, ample street parking for guests. Pet Friendly!

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2395

PET POLICY: Pets considered. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Water/Sewer/Garbage, Lawn Service, Security Services

SQ FT: 1140

YEAR BUILT: 1985

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Beacon Hill - Harwood Condominiums

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: John Stanford Intl
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Mercer
HIGH SCHOOL: Franklin
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

This property may be subject to foreclosure by lender in the future. If property is foreclosed, the new property owner may either give you a new rental agreement or provide you with a sixty-day notice to vacate the property. If Notice is received by you, according to RCW 61.24.143, you are required to abide by the terms of the Notice.

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5765117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 12th Ave S #D201 have any available units?
1311 12th Ave S #D201 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 12th Ave S #D201 have?
Some of 1311 12th Ave S #D201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 12th Ave S #D201 currently offering any rent specials?
1311 12th Ave S #D201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 12th Ave S #D201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 12th Ave S #D201 is pet friendly.
Does 1311 12th Ave S #D201 offer parking?
Yes, 1311 12th Ave S #D201 does offer parking.
Does 1311 12th Ave S #D201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 12th Ave S #D201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 12th Ave S #D201 have a pool?
Yes, 1311 12th Ave S #D201 has a pool.
Does 1311 12th Ave S #D201 have accessible units?
No, 1311 12th Ave S #D201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 12th Ave S #D201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 12th Ave S #D201 does not have units with dishwashers.
