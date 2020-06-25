13052 35th Ave NE

Amenities
Available 08/16/19 Awesome Newly Remodelled 5 br 3 ba house in Cedar Park
- Central location - on quiet part of 35th Ave. NE, Built in 1990, 2150 sq ft of living space on 7200 sq ft lot
- Bright living/dining room w/ a deck overlooking private yard
- Lives like new - New cabinets, quartz counters, SS appliances in kitchen. New tiled showers, glass doors, vanities in all baths. New interior doors, lights, floors, roof, water heater and front load W/ D.
- 2 car garage + 2 parking alongside house
- 5 min walk to supermarket, shops, bus stops, Post Office
- Minutes to UW, Downtown Seattle, Bastyr U, UVillage, Northgate Mall, UW Hospital, Children's Hospital
- Minutes to I-5 exit or to Eastside through Lake City/ Bothell Way NE
- Rent - $ 3,750/mo. Require first and last month and 1 mo security deposit.
- No pets and no smoking
- Ok to prelease for 8/16/19
- Showing by appointment only. Please contact us to schedule. Please leave a message and convenient time to call back.
