13052 35th Ave NE

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Available 08/16/19 Awesome Newly Remodelled 5 br 3 ba house in Cedar Park



- Central location - on quiet part of 35th Ave. NE, Built in 1990, 2150 sq ft of living space on 7200 sq ft lot

- Bright living/dining room w/ a deck overlooking private yard

- Lives like new - New cabinets, quartz counters, SS appliances in kitchen. New tiled showers, glass doors, vanities in all baths. New interior doors, lights, floors, roof, water heater and front load W/ D.

- 2 car garage + 2 parking alongside house

- 5 min walk to supermarket, shops, bus stops, Post Office

- Minutes to UW, Downtown Seattle, Bastyr U, UVillage, Northgate Mall, UW Hospital, Children's Hospital

- Minutes to I-5 exit or to Eastside through Lake City/ Bothell Way NE

- Rent - $ 3,750/mo. Require first and last month and 1 mo security deposit.

- No pets and no smoking

- Ok to prelease for 8/16/19

- Showing by appointment only. Please contact us to schedule. Please leave a message and convenient time to call back.



(RLNE4136557)