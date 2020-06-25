All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

13052 35th Ave NE

13052 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13052 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Available 08/16/19 Awesome Newly Remodelled 5 br 3 ba house in Cedar Park

- Central location - on quiet part of 35th Ave. NE, Built in 1990, 2150 sq ft of living space on 7200 sq ft lot
- Bright living/dining room w/ a deck overlooking private yard
- Lives like new - New cabinets, quartz counters, SS appliances in kitchen. New tiled showers, glass doors, vanities in all baths. New interior doors, lights, floors, roof, water heater and front load W/ D.
- 2 car garage + 2 parking alongside house
- 5 min walk to supermarket, shops, bus stops, Post Office
- Minutes to UW, Downtown Seattle, Bastyr U, UVillage, Northgate Mall, UW Hospital, Children's Hospital
- Minutes to I-5 exit or to Eastside through Lake City/ Bothell Way NE
- Rent - $ 3,750/mo. Require first and last month and 1 mo security deposit.
- No pets and no smoking
- Ok to prelease for 8/16/19
- Showing by appointment only. Please contact us to schedule. Please leave a message and convenient time to call back.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4136557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13052 35th Ave NE have any available units?
13052 35th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13052 35th Ave NE have?
Some of 13052 35th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13052 35th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13052 35th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13052 35th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 13052 35th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13052 35th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13052 35th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13052 35th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13052 35th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13052 35th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13052 35th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13052 35th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13052 35th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13052 35th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13052 35th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
