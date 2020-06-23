All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019

1305 N 50th St

1305 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1305 North 50th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute upgraded three bedroom house near University of Washington with washer/dryer and fireplace.

This lovely 1904 classic Dutch three bedroom craftsman house features many modern upgrades including a new metal roof, updated plumbing and electric, new paint, and an updated bathroom.

Conveniently located near the University of Washington and highly rated Roosevelt High and Hamilton International Middle Schools.

Features:
Three bedrooms, one full bathroom
Beautiful blue painted exterior
Washer/dryer
Hardwood laminate floors
Cozy fireplace
Pet friendly with deposit, rent, and other restrictions
Off-street parking
Ample close space

Available now!
Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

(RLNE4549400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 N 50th St have any available units?
1305 N 50th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 N 50th St have?
Some of 1305 N 50th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 N 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
1305 N 50th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 N 50th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 N 50th St is pet friendly.
Does 1305 N 50th St offer parking?
Yes, 1305 N 50th St does offer parking.
Does 1305 N 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 N 50th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 N 50th St have a pool?
No, 1305 N 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 1305 N 50th St have accessible units?
No, 1305 N 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 N 50th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 N 50th St does not have units with dishwashers.
