1305 N 50th St

Cute upgraded three bedroom house near University of Washington with washer/dryer and fireplace.



This lovely 1904 classic Dutch three bedroom craftsman house features many modern upgrades including a new metal roof, updated plumbing and electric, new paint, and an updated bathroom.



Conveniently located near the University of Washington and highly rated Roosevelt High and Hamilton International Middle Schools.



Features:

Three bedrooms, one full bathroom

Beautiful blue painted exterior

Washer/dryer

Hardwood laminate floors

Cozy fireplace

Pet friendly with deposit, rent, and other restrictions

Off-street parking

Ample close space



Available now!

