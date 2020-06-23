All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1276 North East 69th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1276 North East 69th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1276 North East 69th Street

1276 NE 69th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Roosevelt
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1276 NE 69th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
This 3BR/1BA, located in the highly sought after Ravenna neighborhood available for move in December 1, 2019; offers excellent schools, a well kept yard, a one garage, hardwood floors, and tons of storage. Conveniently located, the lucky residents of this classically cozy, Seattle home will enjoy easy access to I-5, the recreation and dining of Green Lake and Ravenna, shopping at Northgate Mall, UW, and much more all within 20 minutes of downtown Seattle and South Lake Union. $2800 security deposit. NO PETS - this is firm. 600 credit score required. Bills in collections , excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 North East 69th Street have any available units?
1276 North East 69th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1276 North East 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1276 North East 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 North East 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1276 North East 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1276 North East 69th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1276 North East 69th Street does offer parking.
Does 1276 North East 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1276 North East 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 North East 69th Street have a pool?
No, 1276 North East 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1276 North East 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 1276 North East 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 North East 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1276 North East 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1276 North East 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1276 North East 69th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University