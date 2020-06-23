1276 North East 69th Street

Amenities

This 3BR/1BA, located in the highly sought after Ravenna neighborhood available for move in December 1, 2019; offers excellent schools, a well kept yard, a one garage, hardwood floors, and tons of storage. Conveniently located, the lucky residents of this classically cozy, Seattle home will enjoy easy access to I-5, the recreation and dining of Green Lake and Ravenna, shopping at Northgate Mall, UW, and much more all within 20 minutes of downtown Seattle and South Lake Union. $2800 security deposit. NO PETS - this is firm. 600 credit score required. Bills in collections , excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application.