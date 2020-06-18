All apartments in Seattle
12738 10th Ave NW

12738 10th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12738 10th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Broadview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
View Broadview Home Available Now! FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are available.

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495439

Enjoy living in this lovely view home in Broadview! With gleaming hardwood floors and a huge picture window, this house is full of sunlight and has a beautiful view of the Sound and Olympics. The main floor includes three bedrooms, a full bath, and a kitchen with a slate floor, cherry cabinets, a bar with seating and tons of storage! The main floor also has a dining space, a large living room with gas fireplace and access to the large backyard with patio. There is also a large view deck off of the dining room. The daylight basement features new carpet and flooring throughout, a large living area, a 3/4 bathroom, washer/dryer, a separate entrance and door to the attached one-car garage with additional storage. All this and walking distance to Carkeek Park!

Dont miss this gem with an amazing layout, location, outdoor spaces and more!

~Strictly no smoking anywhere on-premises.

~12-month lease minimum.

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard maintenance including lawn care, watering, weeding and trimming of all plants and shrubs under 6 feet tall (or to pay for regular yard maintenance).

~No pets, please.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property by appointment only.

~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5659268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12738 10th Ave NW have any available units?
12738 10th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12738 10th Ave NW have?
Some of 12738 10th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12738 10th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
12738 10th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12738 10th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 12738 10th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12738 10th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 12738 10th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 12738 10th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12738 10th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12738 10th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 12738 10th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 12738 10th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 12738 10th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12738 10th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12738 10th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

