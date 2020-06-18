12738 10th Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

View Broadview Home Available Now! FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are available.



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link:



https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495439



Enjoy living in this lovely view home in Broadview! With gleaming hardwood floors and a huge picture window, this house is full of sunlight and has a beautiful view of the Sound and Olympics. The main floor includes three bedrooms, a full bath, and a kitchen with a slate floor, cherry cabinets, a bar with seating and tons of storage! The main floor also has a dining space, a large living room with gas fireplace and access to the large backyard with patio. There is also a large view deck off of the dining room. The daylight basement features new carpet and flooring throughout, a large living area, a 3/4 bathroom, washer/dryer, a separate entrance and door to the attached one-car garage with additional storage. All this and walking distance to Carkeek Park!



Dont miss this gem with an amazing layout, location, outdoor spaces and more!



~Strictly no smoking anywhere on-premises.



~12-month lease minimum.



~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



~Tenants are responsible for yard maintenance including lawn care, watering, weeding and trimming of all plants and shrubs under 6 feet tall (or to pay for regular yard maintenance).



~No pets, please.



~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.



~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.



~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property by appointment only.



~ Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)



