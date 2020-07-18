12555 Dayton Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Call today for more information! 206-350-3411



Rent to Own our FULLY REMODELED RAMBLER - $200k invested EVERYTHING updated. New wood floors, doors, windows, sliders, appliances, heated tile. New roof & sealed attic for energy savings, new 90% gas furnace, air purifier, UV light & AC system for ultra clean air & cool summers. 2 skylights, 4 solar tubes. Updated plumbing & new 200 amp electrical panel. New side sewer. New kitchen with expanded cabinets/countertops. EZBreathe crawl space unit. 3rd bathroom added. All bathrooms updated. Wet bar/lab/hobby area, you decide. Beautiful Home for deserving buyer with good down payment!



(RLNE5899868)