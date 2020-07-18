All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12555 Dayton Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12555 Dayton Ave N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12555 Dayton Ave N

12555 Dayton Avenue North · (206) 350-3411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Bitter Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12555 Dayton Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $3100 · Avail. now

$3,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Call today for more information! 206-350-3411

Rent to Own our FULLY REMODELED RAMBLER - $200k invested EVERYTHING updated. New wood floors, doors, windows, sliders, appliances, heated tile. New roof & sealed attic for energy savings, new 90% gas furnace, air purifier, UV light & AC system for ultra clean air & cool summers. 2 skylights, 4 solar tubes. Updated plumbing & new 200 amp electrical panel. New side sewer. New kitchen with expanded cabinets/countertops. EZBreathe crawl space unit. 3rd bathroom added. All bathrooms updated. Wet bar/lab/hobby area, you decide. Beautiful Home for deserving buyer with good down payment!

(RLNE5899868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12555 Dayton Ave N have any available units?
12555 Dayton Ave N has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12555 Dayton Ave N have?
Some of 12555 Dayton Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12555 Dayton Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
12555 Dayton Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12555 Dayton Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12555 Dayton Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 12555 Dayton Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 12555 Dayton Ave N offers parking.
Does 12555 Dayton Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12555 Dayton Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12555 Dayton Ave N have a pool?
No, 12555 Dayton Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 12555 Dayton Ave N have accessible units?
No, 12555 Dayton Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 12555 Dayton Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12555 Dayton Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12555 Dayton Ave N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity