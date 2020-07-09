12530 26th Avenue NE.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43bc1f8042 ---- Bright 3 bedroom townhome with open floor plan, radiant heat and gas fireplace. Small balcony and easy to maintain fenced yard. Close to parks, farmer\'s market, shops and restaurants, and close to public transportation for an easy commute to downtown. To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947, or email SJA@email.showmojo.com. Small pet welcome with additional deposit. $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenant?s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. 3/4 Master Bath Storage Space