12530 26th Avenue NE.
Seattle, WA
12530 26th Avenue NE
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

12530 26th Avenue NE

12530 26th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12530 26th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43bc1f8042 ---- Bright 3 bedroom townhome with open floor plan, radiant heat and gas fireplace. Small balcony and easy to maintain fenced yard. Close to parks, farmer\'s market, shops and restaurants, and close to public transportation for an easy commute to downtown. To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947, or email SJA@email.showmojo.com. Small pet welcome with additional deposit. $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenant?s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. 3/4 Master Bath Storage Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12530 26th Avenue NE have any available units?
12530 26th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12530 26th Avenue NE have?
Some of 12530 26th Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12530 26th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
12530 26th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12530 26th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12530 26th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 12530 26th Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 12530 26th Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 12530 26th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12530 26th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12530 26th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 12530 26th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 12530 26th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 12530 26th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12530 26th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12530 26th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

