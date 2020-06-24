All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1240 NE 95th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1240 NE 95th St
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

1240 NE 95th St

1240 NE 95th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1240 NE 95th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique Maple Leaf Two Bedroom - Welcome home to this unique Maple Leaf two bedroom, two bath home. Enjoy the formal dining room with large, bright bay windows and vaulted ceilings. The house is set back from the street and offers a peaceful getaway with fenced backyard.

This is an ideal location with easy access to fabulous parks, excellent dining and shopping, and an easy commute.

Tenant keeps up yard
Tenant responsible for all utilities
$10.00 per month for filter replacement program
Please do not make application until you have viewed the property.
Pets are negotiable with additional $50.00 Pet Rent.
Application Fee $45 per person

To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/479487

(RLNE5062828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 NE 95th St have any available units?
1240 NE 95th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1240 NE 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
1240 NE 95th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 NE 95th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 NE 95th St is pet friendly.
Does 1240 NE 95th St offer parking?
No, 1240 NE 95th St does not offer parking.
Does 1240 NE 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 NE 95th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 NE 95th St have a pool?
No, 1240 NE 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 1240 NE 95th St have accessible units?
No, 1240 NE 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 NE 95th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 NE 95th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 NE 95th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 NE 95th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University