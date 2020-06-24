1240 NE 95th St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unique Maple Leaf Two Bedroom - Welcome home to this unique Maple Leaf two bedroom, two bath home. Enjoy the formal dining room with large, bright bay windows and vaulted ceilings. The house is set back from the street and offers a peaceful getaway with fenced backyard.



This is an ideal location with easy access to fabulous parks, excellent dining and shopping, and an easy commute.



Tenant keeps up yard

Tenant responsible for all utilities

$10.00 per month for filter replacement program

Please do not make application until you have viewed the property.

Pets are negotiable with additional $50.00 Pet Rent.

Application Fee $45 per person



To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/479487



(RLNE5062828)