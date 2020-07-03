1235 3rd Ave N

Amenities

Modern appeal with original 1906 charm - Upper Queen Anne duplex with historical charm and modern finishes. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks. Great access to downtown and all major bus lines. One bedroom plus den, living and dining room. Den can be used as additional bedroom. Original detailed woodwork throughout. Home has custom designed hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer, one parking spot and storage. Unit was completely renovated in 2016. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity!



