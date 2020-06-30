All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

12321 11th Ave NE

12321 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12321 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed 1 bath Lake City Rambler: 12321 11th Ave NE, Seattle - 12321 11th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
1130 sq.ft.

$1850/MO RENT
$1800 DEPOSIT
12 month lease term
No pets / no smoking

Clean and well-kept Seattle home for rent, located in a quiet residential Lake City area.

Double pane windows. Mini blinds. Family room, fireplace in the living room, utility room with washer and dryer in the kitchen, all appliances. Large fenced backyard. Storage shed in back by the patio. Parking off street. Convenient location, 2 blocks to the bus line.

Available for 12 month lease. First month's rent and $1800 security deposit required. Subject to $42 application fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details. Must view property before applying.

To view, please contact Jerry Maupin at MacPherson's at 425-387-3522 / 206-801-2040 / 206-546-6235 or e-mail seattlerentals@juno.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12321 11th Ave NE have any available units?
12321 11th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12321 11th Ave NE have?
Some of 12321 11th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12321 11th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12321 11th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12321 11th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12321 11th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12321 11th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12321 11th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12321 11th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12321 11th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12321 11th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12321 11th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12321 11th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12321 11th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12321 11th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12321 11th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

