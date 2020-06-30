Amenities

2 bed 1 bath Lake City Rambler: 12321 11th Ave NE, Seattle - 12321 11th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1130 sq.ft.



$1850/MO RENT

$1800 DEPOSIT

12 month lease term

No pets / no smoking



Clean and well-kept Seattle home for rent, located in a quiet residential Lake City area.



Double pane windows. Mini blinds. Family room, fireplace in the living room, utility room with washer and dryer in the kitchen, all appliances. Large fenced backyard. Storage shed in back by the patio. Parking off street. Convenient location, 2 blocks to the bus line.



Available for 12 month lease. First month's rent and $1800 security deposit required. Subject to $42 application fee. See www.macphersonspm.com for details. Must view property before applying.



To view, please contact Jerry Maupin at MacPherson's at 425-387-3522 / 206-801-2040 / 206-546-6235 or e-mail seattlerentals@juno.com



