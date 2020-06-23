Rent Calculator
Seattle, WA
/
123 Queen Anne Av. N 504
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
123 Queen Anne Av. N 504
123 Queen Anne Ave N
·
No Longer Available
Location
123 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Queen Anne Condo - Property Id: 43226
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom - w/d - balcony - water view - parking - storage - bathtub - walk score 100
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43226
Property Id 43226
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4628201)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 have any available units?
123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 have?
Some of 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal.
Amenities section
.
Is 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 currently offering any rent specials?
123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 pet-friendly?
No, 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 offer parking?
Yes, 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 does offer parking.
Does 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 have a pool?
No, 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 does not have a pool.
Does 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 have accessible units?
No, 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Queen Anne Av. N 504 has units with dishwashers.
