1222 East Madison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator fire pit bbq/grill

Available July 1st! This studio is bright and features two large closets, linen storage, a full sized stackable washer & dryer, stainless style appliances in the galley style kitchen and a beautiful patio facing west with a garden terraced view.



Feel free to put your own gas grill on your patio or take a short elevator ride to our communal roof top deck with a 360 degree view of the city. This deck is open 24 hours with two large industrial barbeque grills and a lovely urban fire pit for all of the residents to share.



Please note, prices are subject to change daily depending on availability, lease terms and move in dates.



Live in the most vibrant neighborhood in Seattle! Restaurants, bars, boutiques, grocery stores, parks and so much more are just steps from your new apartment! Call today to tour!