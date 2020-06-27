Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1215 NE 96th Street Available 07/25/19 Maple Leaf Home - Available July 25th! Welcome to the lovely Maple Leaf neighborhood! This charming home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a spacious family room, a separate laundry room and a two car attached garage! Enjoy the wide open feel as you walk into the living room with vaulted ceilings and large picture windows letting in loads of natural light and a gas fireplace. Continue to the open kitchen with the attached spacious family room/den with a 2nd gas fireplace area and a dining area. Kitchen has newer appliances, gas cooktop and stove and a handy breakfast bar and looks out to the private and fully fenced backyard. All four bedrooms located upstairs with two full bathrooms; oversized master bedroom with attached large master bathroom with jacuzzi tub. New washer/dryer on the main floor with a guest bathroom. New heating and cooling system; you will love having A/C on those hot summer nights! Two car attached garage is perfect for extra storage space! This beautiful home is conveniently located in the heart of Seattle with close and easy access to I-5, downtown, Amazon/SLU and UW. Highly desirable public and private schools nearby! One small dog ok with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking - FIRM.



To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575



No Cats Allowed



