All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1215 NE 96th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1215 NE 96th Street
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

1215 NE 96th Street

1215 Northeast 96th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1215 Northeast 96th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1215 NE 96th Street Available 07/25/19 Maple Leaf Home - Available July 25th! Welcome to the lovely Maple Leaf neighborhood! This charming home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a spacious family room, a separate laundry room and a two car attached garage! Enjoy the wide open feel as you walk into the living room with vaulted ceilings and large picture windows letting in loads of natural light and a gas fireplace. Continue to the open kitchen with the attached spacious family room/den with a 2nd gas fireplace area and a dining area. Kitchen has newer appliances, gas cooktop and stove and a handy breakfast bar and looks out to the private and fully fenced backyard. All four bedrooms located upstairs with two full bathrooms; oversized master bedroom with attached large master bathroom with jacuzzi tub. New washer/dryer on the main floor with a guest bathroom. New heating and cooling system; you will love having A/C on those hot summer nights! Two car attached garage is perfect for extra storage space! This beautiful home is conveniently located in the heart of Seattle with close and easy access to I-5, downtown, Amazon/SLU and UW. Highly desirable public and private schools nearby! One small dog ok with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking - FIRM.

To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575

#avenueoneresidential #MapleLeafRentals #Amazon/SLU

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5039468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 NE 96th Street have any available units?
1215 NE 96th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 NE 96th Street have?
Some of 1215 NE 96th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 NE 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 NE 96th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 NE 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 NE 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1215 NE 96th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1215 NE 96th Street offers parking.
Does 1215 NE 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 NE 96th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 NE 96th Street have a pool?
No, 1215 NE 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1215 NE 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 1215 NE 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 NE 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 NE 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S
Seattle, WA 98144
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University