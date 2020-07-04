All apartments in Seattle
1211 NE 135th St.

1211 Northeast 135th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Northeast 135th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quiet 2 bedroom Townhome in Seattle Pinehurst neighborhood next to park. Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641559 - For 360 degree virtual tour see: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641559

Nice quiet townhouse down a private drive next to the Jackson Park golf course and Thornton Creek Park. Five minutes ot the new Northgate Transit Center and Northgate Mall. Plenty of shops, restaurants and services nearby and at the Northgate Mall commercial area. Easy and convenient I-5 freeway access via 145th Street to the north and 125th Street to the south. All new wood floors, carpet and paint throughout.

Amenities include the following:

Hardwood floors on the main floor
Spacious kitchen with tile counters and wood cabinets.
Garage with automatic opener.
Laundry room
Vaulted ceilings on the upper level with skylights.
Convenient location - within five minute drive to Northgate Mall and Asian food center.
Direct bus access to Seattle downtown, UW, and, more.
All new paint and flooring.
All appliances included.
Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

First months rent ($2,200)
Refundable security deposit ($1900)
12 month lease term
$43 application fee
$25 per month pet fee per pet.
Tenant pays all utilities

(RLNE4555370)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 NE 135th St. have any available units?
1211 NE 135th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 NE 135th St. have?
Some of 1211 NE 135th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 NE 135th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1211 NE 135th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 NE 135th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 NE 135th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1211 NE 135th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1211 NE 135th St. offers parking.
Does 1211 NE 135th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 NE 135th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 NE 135th St. have a pool?
No, 1211 NE 135th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1211 NE 135th St. have accessible units?
No, 1211 NE 135th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 NE 135th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 NE 135th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

