1211 NE 135th St.

Quiet 2 bedroom Townhome in Seattle Pinehurst neighborhood next to park. Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641559 - For 360 degree virtual tour see: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641559



Nice quiet townhouse down a private drive next to the Jackson Park golf course and Thornton Creek Park. Five minutes ot the new Northgate Transit Center and Northgate Mall. Plenty of shops, restaurants and services nearby and at the Northgate Mall commercial area. Easy and convenient I-5 freeway access via 145th Street to the north and 125th Street to the south. All new wood floors, carpet and paint throughout.



Amenities include the following:



Hardwood floors on the main floor

Spacious kitchen with tile counters and wood cabinets.

Garage with automatic opener.

Laundry room

Vaulted ceilings on the upper level with skylights.

Convenient location - within five minute drive to Northgate Mall and Asian food center.

Direct bus access to Seattle downtown, UW, and, more.

All new paint and flooring.

All appliances included.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis.



First months rent ($2,200)

Refundable security deposit ($1900)

12 month lease term

$43 application fee

$25 per month pet fee per pet.

Tenant pays all utilities



(RLNE4555370)