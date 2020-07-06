All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH

1209 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1209 6th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished Modern 3-Bedroom Home - Property Id: 179784

This furnished modern 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms is centrally located in Queen Anne, with close proximity to South Lake Union, Space Needle and Downtown attractions. With a walk score of 86, it's about 7 minutes walking distance to Facebook and the Gates Foundation, and approximately 15 minutes to Amazon's SLU campus.

House features include:
1. The house is free standing with no shared walls and comes with one parking space and a Tesla Wall charger.
2. Three total flat panel TVs preinstalled, including a gorgeous 65" OLED.
3. Home security system installed
3. Extensive window coverings. The master has double shades -- blackout shades for deep sleep, as well as solar shades for seasonal lighting while maintaining privacy.
4. Warm dimming lights throughout the home.
5. Stack washer and dryer

Standard screening required and approval contingent upon qualifying (a) rental history, (b) references, as well as (c) debt to income ratios.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179784
Property Id 179784

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5370634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH have any available units?
1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH have?
Some of 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH currently offering any rent specials?
1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH pet-friendly?
No, 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH offer parking?
Yes, 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH offers parking.
Does 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH have a pool?
No, 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH does not have a pool.
Does 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH have accessible units?
No, 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH has units with dishwashers.

