1209 6TH AVENUE NORTH

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This furnished modern 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms is centrally located in Queen Anne, with close proximity to South Lake Union, Space Needle and Downtown attractions. With a walk score of 86, it's about 7 minutes walking distance to Facebook and the Gates Foundation, and approximately 15 minutes to Amazon's SLU campus.



House features include:

1. The house is free standing with no shared walls and comes with one parking space and a Tesla Wall charger.

2. Three total flat panel TVs preinstalled, including a gorgeous 65" OLED.

3. Home security system installed

3. Extensive window coverings. The master has double shades -- blackout shades for deep sleep, as well as solar shades for seasonal lighting while maintaining privacy.

4. Warm dimming lights throughout the home.

5. Stack washer and dryer



Standard screening required and approval contingent upon qualifying (a) rental history, (b) references, as well as (c) debt to income ratios.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179784

No Pets Allowed



