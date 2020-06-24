12049 Roosevelt Way Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

Set back off the street in a quiet residential area, this sweet home is perfectly designed for comfortable, cozy living. Newly updated to add a 2nd full bath and convenient laundry space, it’s just waiting to welcome you home!



From the trendy glass panel front door through the sliding patio doors, this charmer is awash in light! A wide-open floor plan, large windows, and plenty of recessed lighting ensure tons of natural light and year-round brightness. Perfect for entertaining, the central well-appointed kitchen keeps you part of the action as you feast with friends and family. Gather around the cozy wood fireplace for long evenings of conversation or curl up with a good book and your favorite beverage for quiet relaxation. When sunny days beckon, the back patio is just steps from the kitchen for great summertime grilling.



As your day winds down, take your pick of 3 bright, roomy bedrooms, two of them separated by a full designer bathroom for added privacy. A brand new 2nd full bath and laundry on the other side of the living space ensures easy access for your morning rush!



Freshly landscaped back and front yards create serene outdoor areas, complete with a separate backyard cabana, perfect for an office, yoga studio, pool room… your choice!



Located in the Pinehurst neighborhood, close to parks and Haller Lake for great outdoor adventures. Minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment amenities. Easy access to I-5 for worry-free commutes north or south.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in 1,310 sq ft of cozy living

• Wide open floor plan – great for entertaining

• Large windows, glass panel front door, and backyard sliders for tons of natural light

• Plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming Hardwoods and custom tile floors throughout

• Spacious well-appointed kitchen w/ shaker-style cherry cabinets

• Expansive Granite slab counters w/ convenient breakfast bar

• Stainless-steel appliances

• Large living/ dining area w/sliders to patio, back yard and cabana

• Cozy wood fireplace

• 3 bright, roomy bedrooms

• Designer full bath between bedrooms for additional privacy

• Brand new full bath w/ custom tiled bath/rain shower combo and laundry space

• Brand new full-size stacking washer/dryer combo

• Impeccably landscaped front and back yards w/year-round yard maintenance included

• Attached extra large 1-car garage w/plenty of driveway parking

• Walk Score: 78 – Very Walkable; most errands accomplished on foot

• Bike Score: 72 – Very Bikeable; biking convenient for most trips



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.