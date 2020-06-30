12045 Roosevelt Way NE

Amenities

North Seattle House - Available Now! Enjoy coming home to this lovely light and bright North Seattle rambler home. Brand new carpet and paint throughout. You will love the large living room with fireplace, three nice size bedrooms, and a separate bonus/rec room with loft. Sip your morning coffee in the privacy of your fully fenced backyard with mature trees. The convenience of off- street parking and a less than five minute drive to I-5 makes your commute easy. Public transportation just seconds from your doorstep. Take a few turns at your neighborhood Jackson Park Golf Course or play at the neighborhood parks. Have fun at Northgates restaurants, movie theaters, and shopping. Close to the University of Washington and an easy commute to Amazon/SLU and downtown Seattle! One cat or small dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.



