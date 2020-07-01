All apartments in Seattle
12041 33RD AVE NE #A

12041 33rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12041 33rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Wonderful three-story Lake City Townhouse Recently re-painted, wood floors, private patio, and 1 car garage. Available Now! - Fantastic three-story Lake City townhouse located minutes away from the I-522 on-ramp. Take a short walk to Virgil Flein Park and Dogwood Play Park. Features open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests. The townhome has beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen, and fresh paint throughout the home. Kitchen features include gas range, tile back splash, and ample counter and cabinet space. Fully fenced patio, ideal for those who love to entertain. The home offers 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath and a spacious lower level den.

Appliances:
- High-efficiency washer & dryer located on the 3rd floor adjacent to bedrooms
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Microwave
- Range/Oven
- Refrigerator

Move-In Costs:
- Rent: $2,600 / month
- Refundable Security Deposit: $2,100
- Pet Deposit: $500 (50% Refundable / 50% Non-Refundable). Determined on a case by case basis. No animals to exceed 30 lbs.

Utilities:
- Not Included

Rental Application:
- $45 Application Fee
- Credit above 650 and with minimal negative reporting
- Monthly income 3 x monthly rent is required for tenancy

Tours: please contact Carrie at cellison@phillipsre.com or text/call 206-501-0329. Please be sure to include address of property in inquiry.

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

- Private patio
- 1-Car Garage

Pet Policy
- Cats allowed
- Dogs allowed

(RLNE2487231)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

