Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage internet access media room

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Wonderful private 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Northgate home with large fenced yard and sprinkler system. Main level offers a large entry that could be used for a sitting area, large living room, gourmet kitchen with soapstone counters and stainless steel appliances, separate formal dining area, and a powder room. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout this level. French doors off of kitchen to a lovely backyard with a wrap-around deck great for entertaining. Upstairs has a master suite with its own private bath that has a soaking tub with dual marble shower also has a private deck off of, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Bedrooms all have carpet. Other features include: laundry room with full size washer/dryer, wired for internet, cable, surround-sound (inside and out), security system, new heat pump with AC, dual pane windows, skylights and lots of storage throughout. House was rebuilt in 2005 top to bottom. Close to: Northgate Mall, restaurants, movie theater, and parks. Easy access to I-5, bus, schools, and hospital. 1 bedroom apartment above garage is rented separately.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets allowed.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/11532-9th-ave-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.