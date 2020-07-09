All apartments in Seattle
11532 9th Ave NE
11532 9th Ave NE

11532 9th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11532 9th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
internet access
media room
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Wonderful private 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Northgate home with large fenced yard and sprinkler system. Main level offers a large entry that could be used for a sitting area, large living room, gourmet kitchen with soapstone counters and stainless steel appliances, separate formal dining area, and a powder room. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout this level. French doors off of kitchen to a lovely backyard with a wrap-around deck great for entertaining. Upstairs has a master suite with its own private bath that has a soaking tub with dual marble shower also has a private deck off of, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Bedrooms all have carpet. Other features include: laundry room with full size washer/dryer, wired for internet, cable, surround-sound (inside and out), security system, new heat pump with AC, dual pane windows, skylights and lots of storage throughout. House was rebuilt in 2005 top to bottom. Close to: Northgate Mall, restaurants, movie theater, and parks. Easy access to I-5, bus, schools, and hospital. 1 bedroom apartment above garage is rented separately.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets allowed.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/11532-9th-ave-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 9th Ave NE have any available units?
11532 9th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11532 9th Ave NE have?
Some of 11532 9th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 9th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11532 9th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 9th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11532 9th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11532 9th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11532 9th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11532 9th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11532 9th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 9th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11532 9th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11532 9th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11532 9th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 9th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11532 9th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

