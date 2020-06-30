All apartments in Seattle
11532 31st Ave NE
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

11532 31st Ave NE

11532 31st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11532 31st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Marvelous Meadowbrook Home - Welcome to this marvelous three bedroom, two bath Meadowbrook home. The main level has a light-filled living room with inviting fireplace and hardwood floors, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two bedrooms, utility room with washer / dryer, and a full bath. Downstairs you will find a huge rec room, third bedroom or office, a three quarter bath, and access to the attached garage. Head outside to enjoy your spacious deck and fully fenced backyard.

Get to know your neighborhood at the Meadowbrook Community Center and Pool, Thornton Creek Watershed and the Meadowbrook Pond, Matthews Beach, and the Lake City Farmers Market. Near to excellent dining, shopping, and major thoroughfares, UW, Northwest Hospital, and Seattle Childrens. Easy commute to downtown, South Lake Union, and Eastside.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.
~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.
~Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5432587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 31st Ave NE have any available units?
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
What amenities does 11532 31st Ave NE have?
Some of 11532 31st Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 31st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11532 31st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 31st Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11532 31st Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11532 31st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11532 31st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11532 31st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11532 31st Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 31st Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 11532 31st Ave NE has a pool.
Does 11532 31st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11532 31st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 31st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11532 31st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

