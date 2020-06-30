11532 31st Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Marvelous Meadowbrook Home - Welcome to this marvelous three bedroom, two bath Meadowbrook home. The main level has a light-filled living room with inviting fireplace and hardwood floors, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two bedrooms, utility room with washer / dryer, and a full bath. Downstairs you will find a huge rec room, third bedroom or office, a three quarter bath, and access to the attached garage. Head outside to enjoy your spacious deck and fully fenced backyard.



Get to know your neighborhood at the Meadowbrook Community Center and Pool, Thornton Creek Watershed and the Meadowbrook Pond, Matthews Beach, and the Lake City Farmers Market. Near to excellent dining, shopping, and major thoroughfares, UW, Northwest Hospital, and Seattle Childrens. Easy commute to downtown, South Lake Union, and Eastside.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~12 month lease preferred

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.

~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.

~Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



