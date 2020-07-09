All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

11524 28th Avenue Northeast

11524 28th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11524 28th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in the serene neighborhood of Meadowbrook in Seattle.

The airy and bright interior features recessed/suspended lighting, large windows with blinds, hardwood floors, and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a new refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, forced-air heating is installed. The bathrooms have vanity cabinets and a shower/tub combo.

The exterior is full of trees and greenery and features an overlooking deck and a fenced yard for outdoor activities with the family. An attached 2-car garage is for use. The property is near the main highway where most of the buses pass by. Small, well-trained dogs are welcome on the property while other pets are negotiable. The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, trash, and electricity.

The propertys Walkscore is 77/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Virgil Flaim Park, Meadowbrook Playfield Park, Pinehurst Pocket Park, and Albert Davis Park.

Bus lines:
75 - 0.1 mile
372 - 0.1 mile
988 - 0.2 mile
309 - 0.2 mile

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11524 28th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
11524 28th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11524 28th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 11524 28th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11524 28th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
11524 28th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11524 28th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 11524 28th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 11524 28th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 11524 28th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 11524 28th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11524 28th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11524 28th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 11524 28th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 11524 28th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 11524 28th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 11524 28th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11524 28th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.

