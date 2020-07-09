11524 28th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in the serene neighborhood of Meadowbrook in Seattle.



The airy and bright interior features recessed/suspended lighting, large windows with blinds, hardwood floors, and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a new refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, forced-air heating is installed. The bathrooms have vanity cabinets and a shower/tub combo.



The exterior is full of trees and greenery and features an overlooking deck and a fenced yard for outdoor activities with the family. An attached 2-car garage is for use. The property is near the main highway where most of the buses pass by. Small, well-trained dogs are welcome on the property while other pets are negotiable. The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, trash, and electricity.



The propertys Walkscore is 77/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Virgil Flaim Park, Meadowbrook Playfield Park, Pinehurst Pocket Park, and Albert Davis Park.



Bus lines:

75 - 0.1 mile

372 - 0.1 mile

988 - 0.2 mile

309 - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5432641)