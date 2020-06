Amenities

11514 7th Ave NE - (FOR RENT) Nice rambler that sits back on a huge lot with a fully fenced back yard. Large living room, 2 bedrooms, open kitchen, bright and sunny. Off street parking in a desirable neighborhood. Close to I-5 and transit services. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



