Seattle, WA
1132 North 91st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1132 North 91st Street

1132 North 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1132 North 91st Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous town home with quality features including: cherry floors, finished mill work, large living room, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Second level has two bedroom and a full bathroom. Close to Green Lake and convenient to shops and restaurants. Off street parking. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 North 91st Street have any available units?
1132 North 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 North 91st Street have?
Some of 1132 North 91st Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 North 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1132 North 91st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 North 91st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 North 91st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1132 North 91st Street offer parking?
No, 1132 North 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1132 North 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 North 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 North 91st Street have a pool?
No, 1132 North 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1132 North 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 1132 North 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 North 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 North 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
