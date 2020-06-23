Amenities
11318 8th Ave NE Unit E Available 03/01/19 Warm and Welcoming Northgate Townhome - Beautiful "Built Green" townhouse in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood. Decorated with warm colors, the finishes include slate, granite, tile, hardwoods, and stained millwork. This three-story home features stainless appliances, a granite kitchen bar, and an elegant gas fireplace. A spacious one-car garage is included, as is a bonus off-street parking spot. You will be ideally located for your morning commute: minutes to Northgate Park N Ride, Metro Bus Center, and I-5 Freeway. Enjoy this neighborhood's high walkability score and treat yourself to weekends without a car. Walk to Northgate Mall, Thornton Place, New City Park, and nearby shops and restaurants.
*12-month lease minimum
* Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
*Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.
*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Pets negotiable with owner approval. Pet rent will apply.
*Move-in-Requirements: First month rent, last month rent and $2,295 Security Deposit. Tenant may pay Last Month rent and Security Deposit over a maximum of 6 installments.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2886556)