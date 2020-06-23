All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11318 8th Ave NE Unit E

11318 8th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11318 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
11318 8th Ave NE Unit E Available 03/01/19 Warm and Welcoming Northgate Townhome - Beautiful "Built Green" townhouse in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood. Decorated with warm colors, the finishes include slate, granite, tile, hardwoods, and stained millwork. This three-story home features stainless appliances, a granite kitchen bar, and an elegant gas fireplace. A spacious one-car garage is included, as is a bonus off-street parking spot. You will be ideally located for your morning commute: minutes to Northgate Park N Ride, Metro Bus Center, and I-5 Freeway. Enjoy this neighborhood's high walkability score and treat yourself to weekends without a car. Walk to Northgate Mall, Thornton Place, New City Park, and nearby shops and restaurants.

*12-month lease minimum
* Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
*Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.
*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Pets negotiable with owner approval. Pet rent will apply.
*Move-in-Requirements: First month rent, last month rent and $2,295 Security Deposit. Tenant may pay Last Month rent and Security Deposit over a maximum of 6 installments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2886556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E have any available units?
11318 8th Ave NE Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E have?
Some of 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
11318 8th Ave NE Unit E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E does offer parking.
Does 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E have a pool?
No, 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E have accessible units?
No, 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11318 8th Ave NE Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
