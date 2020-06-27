All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1127 N 85th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1127 N 85th Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

1127 N 85th Street

1127 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1127 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upstairs Unit available - Very Spacious Two Bedroom (the Second bedroom has laundry in it). 2 bathrooms that have been upgraded. Parking included. Tenant pays for prorated water/sewer/garbage, gas and electricity Cats and small dogs are accepted with a $300 deposit (50% non-refundable.) We require 1st month's rent, deposit and last month's rent due on lease signing (however with good credit/rental history we can split last month's rent into 3 equal payments) $300 of the security deposit is non-refundable.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a3a68be0bf
- $45 application fee per adult
- For questions please call or text: 206-577-0589
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE2679256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 N 85th Street have any available units?
1127 N 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 N 85th Street have?
Some of 1127 N 85th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 N 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1127 N 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 N 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 N 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1127 N 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1127 N 85th Street offers parking.
Does 1127 N 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 N 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 N 85th Street have a pool?
No, 1127 N 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1127 N 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 1127 N 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 N 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 N 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zig Apartments
550 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University