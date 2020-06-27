All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

1125 N 85th Street

1125 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1125 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1125 N 85th Street Available 08/08/19 Duplex in 1127 N 85th Street Seattle, WA 98103 - Very Spacious. Could be used a 2-3 bedroom/office/large closet/den/playroom etc. Dark hardwood floors through almost all the house. Charming nooks and crannies!
We require 1st month's rent, deposit and last month's rent due on lease signing (however with good credit/rental history we can split last month's rent into 3 equal payments)
Please contact Meghan at 206-577-0589 or mweinberg@rpaseattle.com

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/bfcddce073

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE2679174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 N 85th Street have any available units?
1125 N 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 N 85th Street have?
Some of 1125 N 85th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 N 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1125 N 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 N 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 N 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1125 N 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1125 N 85th Street offers parking.
Does 1125 N 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 N 85th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 N 85th Street have a pool?
No, 1125 N 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1125 N 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 1125 N 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 N 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 N 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
