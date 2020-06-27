Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1125 N 85th Street Available 08/08/19 Duplex in 1127 N 85th Street Seattle, WA 98103 - Very Spacious. Could be used a 2-3 bedroom/office/large closet/den/playroom etc. Dark hardwood floors through almost all the house. Charming nooks and crannies!

We require 1st month's rent, deposit and last month's rent due on lease signing (however with good credit/rental history we can split last month's rent into 3 equal payments)

Please contact Meghan at 206-577-0589 or mweinberg@rpaseattle.com



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/bfcddce073



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE2679174)