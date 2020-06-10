112 B 27th Ave E

Amenities

Madison Valley Townhome. Built in 2017 - Built in 2017 Madison Valley modern design townhome in seven home community. High end finishes and appliances. Territorial view. Light and bright living spaces with high ceilings throughout. 4-star Built Green rating. This home is located on a quiet street south of Madison Street in Seattle.

Conveniently located and within walking distance to shops, stores and restaurants on Madison Street. Easy access to downtown, U of W and, just minutes to Bellevue using the highway 520 floating bridge. Close to transit.



The architectural style is modern with an open floor plan on the main level, large windows letting in plenty of light, and high end finishes. Bedrooms and baths on the second and third levels. Extra bonus room on the basement/garage level and office/den on the third level. The private large roof top deck faces east and offers territorial views. The garage is large and opens to a private auto court. Lots of extra storage.



Amenities include:

Territorial view

Attached garage with extra storage

Quartz countertops

Wood floors

4-Star Built Green rating

Stainless Bosch oven/range, dishwasher and microwave.

Stainless Samsung refrigerator

LG washer and dryer

Energy efficient on demand tank-less water heater

Forced air gas furnace

Heat pump for cooling

Spacious roof top deck

Low maintenance landscaped area

Hunter Douglas window covers

Office/den

Bonus room on lower level

Ceramic tile flooring

High tech cabling

Built in 2017.



Fist months rent

$3,500 refundable security deposit

$42 application fee

Tenant pays all utilities

No pets

Minimum 12 month lease

$300 non- refundable move out fee



