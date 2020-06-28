Amenities
110 16th Avenue Available 10/01/19 Charming townhome with private yard/5 min from Downtown, Seattle-U and international district - Lovely two story townhouse on Yesler Way. This end unit townhome has been upgraded with all brand new appliances/ washer/dryer combo, dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator. Beautiful new floor and new bathroom vanity. Tons of natural light through out the house and cozy backyard for you and entertaining guests.
Close to I-5, I-90, parks, downtown and walking distance to Seattle university and Swedish Medical center. Comes with assigned off street parking and Additional parking in the back. Easy bus line access. Water/sewer/garbage are included in rent. Owner pays HOD.
Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or Igor, our agent at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.
Applications fee and pet deposit are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.
