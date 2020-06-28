All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

110 16th Avenue

110 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

110 16th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
110 16th Avenue Available 10/01/19 Charming townhome with private yard/5 min from Downtown, Seattle-U and international district - Lovely two story townhouse on Yesler Way. This end unit townhome has been upgraded with all brand new appliances/ washer/dryer combo, dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator. Beautiful new floor and new bathroom vanity. Tons of natural light through out the house and cozy backyard for you and entertaining guests.

Close to I-5, I-90, parks, downtown and walking distance to Seattle university and Swedish Medical center. Comes with assigned off street parking and Additional parking in the back. Easy bus line access. Water/sewer/garbage are included in rent. Owner pays HOD.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or Igor, our agent at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Applications fee and pet deposit are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.

(RLNE3485576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 16th Avenue have any available units?
110 16th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 16th Avenue have?
Some of 110 16th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 16th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 16th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 110 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 110 16th Avenue offers parking.
Does 110 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 16th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 16th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

