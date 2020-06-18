Amenities

10849 12th Ave NE Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous, Unique Mid-Century Maple Leaf Home! - Gorgeous, Mid-Century Maple Leaf home with two units!



Main / upstairs unit: Very open design floor plan, with separate living and dining rooms. Brick fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout main living areas. Oversized, cottage style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and all of the charm! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath. Quaint, fenced front yard, attached garage and driveway. About 1,520 square feet. Washer/dryer in home. **Bathroom has been remodeled and updated since these photos were taken.**



Lower unit / daylight: Separate living! Adorable 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit features open floor plan, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer / dryer. Private entrance, quiet back patio with fully fenced area. Almost 1,000 square feet.



**THIS LOWER UNIT is currently under remodel construction and will be completed mid July**, everything in the unit will have the same layout as these photos, but will be completely BRAND NEW**



This home has oil heat.



Featuring 82 walk score. Restaurants, Retail, Parks, & all Seattle has to offer are close to home. Many commuter & transit options available.



First Month's Rent: $3595

Refundable Security Deposit: $3595

Refundable Pet Deposit: $875



Pets on case by case basis. 1 pet per unit please.



Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call (206) 225-3804 for showings by appointment only. Please do not disturb current tenants.



