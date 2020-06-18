All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

10849 12th Ave NE

10849 12th Avenue Northeast
Location

10849 12th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10849 12th Ave NE Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous, Unique Mid-Century Maple Leaf Home! - Gorgeous, Mid-Century Maple Leaf home with two units!

Main / upstairs unit: Very open design floor plan, with separate living and dining rooms. Brick fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout main living areas. Oversized, cottage style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and all of the charm! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath. Quaint, fenced front yard, attached garage and driveway. About 1,520 square feet. Washer/dryer in home. **Bathroom has been remodeled and updated since these photos were taken.**

Lower unit / daylight: Separate living! Adorable 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit features open floor plan, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer / dryer. Private entrance, quiet back patio with fully fenced area. Almost 1,000 square feet.

**THIS LOWER UNIT is currently under remodel construction and will be completed mid July**, everything in the unit will have the same layout as these photos, but will be completely BRAND NEW**

This home has oil heat.

Featuring 82 walk score. Restaurants, Retail, Parks, & all Seattle has to offer are close to home. Many commuter & transit options available.

First Month's Rent: $3595
Refundable Security Deposit: $3595
Refundable Pet Deposit: $875

Pets on case by case basis. 1 pet per unit please.

Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com or call (206) 225-3804 for showings by appointment only. Please do not disturb current tenants.

(RLNE4963223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10849 12th Ave NE have any available units?
10849 12th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10849 12th Ave NE have?
Some of 10849 12th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10849 12th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
10849 12th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10849 12th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10849 12th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 10849 12th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 10849 12th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 10849 12th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10849 12th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10849 12th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 10849 12th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 10849 12th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 10849 12th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10849 12th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10849 12th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
