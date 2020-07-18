All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

10843 35th Ave SW

10843 35th Avenue Southwest · (206) 285-2352
Location

10843 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10843 35th Ave SW · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
10843 35th Ave SW Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Arbor Heights. - Turn key remodeled 2 story Arbor Heights home tucked away atop private driveway above non-arterial part of 35th. Recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, tile floors open to family room with fireplace. Spacious formal dining room and big living room with vaulted ceilings and wall of windows. Newer hardwood floors. Large master suite with double closet and 1.75 bath. Double car garage and large lot with pleasant territorial views.

Security deposit and first month rent is the same amount. $34.00 application fee. You must have credit scores above 600 and at least 3 years of rental references for this property. Tenant pays W/S/G, Electric, Cable and Internet. This unit is non smoking.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/9liaFW
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

(RLNE3594963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10843 35th Ave SW have any available units?
10843 35th Ave SW has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10843 35th Ave SW have?
Some of 10843 35th Ave SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10843 35th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
10843 35th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10843 35th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10843 35th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 10843 35th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 10843 35th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 10843 35th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10843 35th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10843 35th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 10843 35th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 10843 35th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 10843 35th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10843 35th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10843 35th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
