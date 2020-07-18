Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

10843 35th Ave SW Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Arbor Heights. - Turn key remodeled 2 story Arbor Heights home tucked away atop private driveway above non-arterial part of 35th. Recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, tile floors open to family room with fireplace. Spacious formal dining room and big living room with vaulted ceilings and wall of windows. Newer hardwood floors. Large master suite with double closet and 1.75 bath. Double car garage and large lot with pleasant territorial views.



Security deposit and first month rent is the same amount. $34.00 application fee. You must have credit scores above 600 and at least 3 years of rental references for this property. Tenant pays W/S/G, Electric, Cable and Internet. This unit is non smoking.



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/9liaFW

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



(RLNE3594963)