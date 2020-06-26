10722 24TH AVE NE lower

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

duplex lower unit Lake City way and Northgate way - Property Id: 132656



recently fully renovated lower floor of Victory Hts duplex (the 3 bed 2 bath upper unit was just rented). one bus to UW, walk to Nathan Hale High School and Meadowbrook CC. a whirlpool tub, new appliances. The west bedroom has a sink and separate entrance for more privacy. Owner to continue to make improvements to the exterior.

$200 of the security deposit is a non refundable turnover fee. up to $45 credit check fee. Last month rent deposit payments required soon after move in. Good credit/guarantor, background checks, and proof of employment required.

No Dogs Allowed



