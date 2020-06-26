All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

10722 24TH AVE NE lower

10722 24th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10722 24th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
duplex lower unit Lake City way and Northgate way - Property Id: 132656

recently fully renovated lower floor of Victory Hts duplex (the 3 bed 2 bath upper unit was just rented). one bus to UW, walk to Nathan Hale High School and Meadowbrook CC. a whirlpool tub, new appliances. The west bedroom has a sink and separate entrance for more privacy. Owner to continue to make improvements to the exterior.
$200 of the security deposit is a non refundable turnover fee. up to $45 credit check fee. Last month rent deposit payments required soon after move in. Good credit/guarantor, background checks, and proof of employment required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132656
Property Id 132656

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4977256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10722 24TH AVE NE lower have any available units?
10722 24TH AVE NE lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10722 24TH AVE NE lower have?
Some of 10722 24TH AVE NE lower's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10722 24TH AVE NE lower currently offering any rent specials?
10722 24TH AVE NE lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10722 24TH AVE NE lower pet-friendly?
No, 10722 24TH AVE NE lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10722 24TH AVE NE lower offer parking?
No, 10722 24TH AVE NE lower does not offer parking.
Does 10722 24TH AVE NE lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10722 24TH AVE NE lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10722 24TH AVE NE lower have a pool?
Yes, 10722 24TH AVE NE lower has a pool.
Does 10722 24TH AVE NE lower have accessible units?
No, 10722 24TH AVE NE lower does not have accessible units.
Does 10722 24TH AVE NE lower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10722 24TH AVE NE lower has units with dishwashers.
