All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10710 victory lane NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10710 victory lane NE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

10710 victory lane NE

10710 Victory Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10710 Victory Lane Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. A dream home on this pretty spacious 14,200 sq ft lot. Cottage with open floor plan, remodeled kitchen & bath, hardwood and fir floors, expansive wall of windows overlooking sunny yard. Easy access to shopping, bus & Northgate.

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. To move in, required 1st-month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent. No Marijuana user.

(RLNE4975704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 victory lane NE have any available units?
10710 victory lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 10710 victory lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
10710 victory lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 victory lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10710 victory lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 10710 victory lane NE offer parking?
No, 10710 victory lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 10710 victory lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 victory lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 victory lane NE have a pool?
No, 10710 victory lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 10710 victory lane NE have accessible units?
No, 10710 victory lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 victory lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 victory lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10710 victory lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10710 victory lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zig Apartments
550 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University