10710 victory lane NE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Great House for Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. A dream home on this pretty spacious 14,200 sq ft lot. Cottage with open floor plan, remodeled kitchen & bath, hardwood and fir floors, expansive wall of windows overlooking sunny yard. Easy access to shopping, bus & Northgate.



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. To move in, required 1st-month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent. No Marijuana user.



(RLNE4975704)