All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1063 E Harrison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1063 E Harrison St
Last updated June 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

1063 E Harrison St

1063 E Harrison St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1063 E Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
This approximately 800 sq ft, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath apartment is in an upgraded and modernized Capitol Hill house at 11th and Harrison Street.

Located 2 blocks East of the Broadway Market, the apartment is in one of the best areas of Capitol Hill. Vivace Espresso, Rione XIII, QFC, PNW Fitness, CorePower Yoga, Cal Andersen Park and the Capitol Hill Light Rail Station are all within a few blocks.

The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a free standing gas fireplace in the living room. The modernized kitchen has completely restored cabinets, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove with stainless steel hood, white quartz counters and built in dining table/nook.

There are 2 bathrooms. The front bathrooms features a clawfoot tub, rain shower, wainscoting panels and tile floors. The back bathroom is completely new with tile floors, large vanity and new shower.

The Master bedroom has a huge bonus room that can be used as a dressing room or office. Both bedrooms have built in shelving and clothes racks (California Closets).

Beautiful shared patio in back, with gas BBQ. FREE storage and FREE laundry with brand new large capacity washer and dryer in basement. Off street parking is available in the driveway for $100/mo.

Standard deposit is $1,500 (subject to credit), Credit check is $55/person. No Smoking. Cat okay with additional $300 deposit and $35/mo pet rent. 1 year lease required. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Landlord pays water/sewer/garbage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 E Harrison St have any available units?
1063 E Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 E Harrison St have?
Some of 1063 E Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 E Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
1063 E Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 E Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1063 E Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 1063 E Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 1063 E Harrison St offers parking.
Does 1063 E Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1063 E Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 E Harrison St have a pool?
No, 1063 E Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 1063 E Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 1063 E Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 E Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1063 E Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
REO Flats
1525 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University