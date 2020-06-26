1063 E Harrison St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

This approximately 800 sq ft, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath apartment is in an upgraded and modernized Capitol Hill house at 11th and Harrison Street.



Located 2 blocks East of the Broadway Market, the apartment is in one of the best areas of Capitol Hill. Vivace Espresso, Rione XIII, QFC, PNW Fitness, CorePower Yoga, Cal Andersen Park and the Capitol Hill Light Rail Station are all within a few blocks.



The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a free standing gas fireplace in the living room. The modernized kitchen has completely restored cabinets, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove with stainless steel hood, white quartz counters and built in dining table/nook.



There are 2 bathrooms. The front bathrooms features a clawfoot tub, rain shower, wainscoting panels and tile floors. The back bathroom is completely new with tile floors, large vanity and new shower.



The Master bedroom has a huge bonus room that can be used as a dressing room or office. Both bedrooms have built in shelving and clothes racks (California Closets).



Beautiful shared patio in back, with gas BBQ. FREE storage and FREE laundry with brand new large capacity washer and dryer in basement. Off street parking is available in the driveway for $100/mo.



Standard deposit is $1,500 (subject to credit), Credit check is $55/person. No Smoking. Cat okay with additional $300 deposit and $35/mo pet rent. 1 year lease required. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Landlord pays water/sewer/garbage.